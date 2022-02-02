| logout
Judge Darren Peckler retires // Governor Selects Nomination Commission
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
After a long career, a local jurist has stepped down from the bench, and the governor has appointed a committee to find a replacement.
Judge Darren W. Peckler has retired as the 50th Judicial Circuit in Boyle and Mercer counties of Kentucky.
According to Ballotpedia, Peckler has been serving the court since 2000, winning re-election without opposition in 2014.
On Friday, Jan. 29, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed four people to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 50th Judicial Circuit and District.