Judge Darren Peckler retires

Governor Selects Nomination Commission

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

After a long career, a local jurist has stepped down from the bench, and the governor has appointed a committee to find a replacement.

Judge Darren W. Peckler has retired as the 50th Judicial Circuit in Boyle and Mercer counties of Kentucky.

According to Ballotpedia, Peckler has been serving the court since 2000, winning re-election without opposition in 2014.

On Friday, Jan. 29, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed four people to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 50th Judicial Circuit and District.