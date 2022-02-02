Jere Vaught

Jere Lloyd Vaught, 75, of Harrodsburg, husband of Lois Ann Gibson Vaught, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation in Jamestown. Born Jan. 29, 1946, in Danville, he was the son of the late Oliver Martin and Lois (Grubbs) Vaught. He was a graduate of Mercer County High School, a wholesale meat consultant for SuperValu, managed several local area grocery stores and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Sheila (Brian) Burns of Harrodsburg and Shelley Klassen of Portland, Oregon; two sons, Eric (Whitney) Adams and Troy (Kala) Adams both of Lexington; one sister, Joan Cooper of Lexington and one brother, Paul (Inez) Vaught of Somerset; one brother-in-law, Steve (Linda) McCrystal of Harrodsburg and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Vaught and Elwyn Vaught and one sister, Helen Taylor.