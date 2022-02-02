J.C. Sanders, 90, widower of Geneva LeJuene Sanders, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Harrodsburg. Born May 4, 1931, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Cabel and Lottie Mae Riley Sanders. He was a retired employee of Phillips Lighting in Danville and was a member of the Perryville Baptist Church. Survivors include: one son, James Calvin Sanders Jr. of Lexington; one daughter, Peggy Norman of Nicholasville; two step-daughters, Magoria Bottoms of Perryville and Sylvia Garrett of Harrodsburg; one step-son, Edward Roach; one brother, Gilbert Sanders of Harrodsburg; one sister, Tina Whitehouse of Danville; one sister-in-law, Beverly Sanders of Burgin; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Linda Jean Sanders, Marsha Taylor and Donna Davis and seven brothers, Zach Sanders, Joe Sanders, Roy Sanders, Douglas Sanders, Henry Sanders, Roger Sanders and JW Sanders.