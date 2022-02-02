Faustine Ames

Faustine Godbey Gritton Ames, 77, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Born Feb. 2, 1944, in Casey County, she was the daughter of the late Claudie B. and Flonnie Douglas Godbey. She retired after 30 years from the Kentucky State Police and was a bookkeeper at Watts & Durr Oil Company. She attended Kirkwood Baptist Church. Survivors include: one son, Anthony (Sandra) Godbey of Harrodsburg, one grandchild, one brother, Lester B. Godbey of Shively; one sister, Nannie Guthrie of Florida; one brother-in-law, Glen Preston of Harrodsburg; cousin, Francis Campbell of Harrodsburg and one grandson. She was preceded in death by one sister, Ivadean Preston and sister-in-law, Lena Jones.