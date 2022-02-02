Connie Goodlett

Connie Dale Goodlett, 69, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Stanford Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 1, 1952, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Haldon and Betty Jewell Ross Goodlett. He was a 1971 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, retired from the mixing department at Corning and was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ. Survivors include: two daughters: Tonya Kaye Goodlett (Mark) Francis and Jennifer Michelle (Danny) Dunn all of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Elaine Goodlett Rutter of Jessamine County and Angela Rose Goodlett of Corbin; one aunt, Louise Yeast of Cardwell, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents Marvin and Lucy Jane Milburn Ross of Washington County, and paternal grandparents Herbert and Ethel Releford Goodlett of Mercer County.