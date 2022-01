Myron Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Lady Titans (11-7) won their third district game, 66-44, on Monday, Jan. 24, on the road against the West Jessamine Colts (13-6).

Junior Timberlynn Yeast led the Titans in scoring with 28 points and sophomore Sara Dunn followed with 15 points.

Dunn opened up the scoring with an assist ffrom Lindsay Jessie. Yeast put five more on the board and Dunn hit her first three-pointer for the night…