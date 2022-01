Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans boys basketball team (9-7) traveled to Nelson County to beat the Cardinals (3-14) on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Titans came away with the 48-40 win with scoring by eight different players. Evan Hart and Seth Caton both finished the night with 12 points each.

Caton scored on the Titans’ first offensive possession with a smooth spin move in the paint for a short bank shot…