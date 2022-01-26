Man Arrested After Shooting Dog, Threatening To Shoot Himself

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A Harrodsburg man is in custody after shooting a neighbor’s dog and threatening to shoot himself.

According to the uniform citation, Jimmy Troy Howard, 45, of 1219 Burgin Road, Harrodsburg, shot his neighbor’s dog with a rifle while it was chained on the front porch of the neighbor’s house.

The dog was killed, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard then went to the rear of the residence, “where he broke out a rear patio window and unlawfully entered the residence while armed with the rifle,” according to the uniform citation.

One of the occupants saw Howard standing in the den, according to the uniform citation.

Leaving the house, Howard walked into some trees in the backyard, where he “held the rifle barrel uner his chin and…threatened to kill himself,” according to the uniform citation.

Sheriff Ernie Kelty managed to talk Howard into surrendering peacefully, according to the uniform citation.

Howard was arrested and charged with 1st degree burglary. He is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.