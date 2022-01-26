Fiscal Court Discusses Leasing County Vehicles

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court heard about leasing vehicles rather than buying them outright.

Jessi Gross of Enterprise Fleet Management appeared before the fiscal court on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Gross said Enterprise is the largest fleet management provider in North America, with customers including the Cities of Chicago, Louisville and Harrodsburg. Judge-Executive Scott Moseley was serving as city commissioner when the city elected to lease vehicles from Enterprise.

“It’s been a tremendous saving for the city,” Judge Moseley told the magistrates Tuesday.

Automotive sales have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a myriad of issues, including a chip shortage, supply chain issues and inflation making vehicles harder to find and more expensive.

“Everything is going to be more expensive and harder to find,” Gross said. She said working with Enterprise, which she said is headquartered in Louisville, would make the process of replacing aging vehicles smoother and help Mercer manage costs.