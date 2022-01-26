City Commission Considers Raising Tap Fees

Commission Approves Street Closures For Upcoming Events

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

At the Harrodsburg City Commission meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, they gave first reading to ordinance 2022-01, which would increase water and sewer tap fees, and ordinance 2022-02, which would increase water tap charges and meter costs.

If approved and given second reading, the first ordinance would raise the tap fees for every size of water line, from three-quarter of an inch lines, which would go from $650 to $1,400, to 10-inch lines, which would go from $5,600 to $8,550.

Sewer tap fees would also increase, with four-inch lines going from $650 to $1,400 and eight-inch taps going from $1,500 to $2,880. Any service requiring a bore under the street would cost an additional $400 and any service requiring a street cut will include time and materials plus 20 percent.

If approved and given second reading, the second ordinance would increase water tap charges and meter costs from $650 for single family homes to $1,400.