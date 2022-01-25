Gary Turpin

Gary Scott “Scotty” Turpin, 62, of Harrodsburg, husband of Christy Pierce Turpin, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at his home. Born June 25, 1959, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Edward Arvis and Gladys Lucille (Preston) Turpin. He attended Rose Hill School, was an electrical lineman for Richardson Contracting in Owenton, a self-employed vinyl siding installer and member of the Perryville Church of God. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: three daughters, Sylvia (Allen) Neal of Stamping Ground, Emily (Jonathan Conder) Turpin and Melody (Nick) Wilson, both of Harrodsburg; one son, Ben Pierce of Richmond; two sisters, Brenda Jones and Regina Turpin both of Harrodsburg; one brother, Deron (Cindy) Turpin of Harrodsburg; 11 grandchildren, and one uncle. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Buddy Turpin and Jimmy Allen Turpin.