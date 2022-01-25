Brian Logue

 Skip to content

Brian Keith Logue, 56, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Danville. Born April 9, 1965, he was the son of Billy and Nancy Shewmaker Logue. He was a graduate of Mercer County High School and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years and was a member of Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: four children, Lee Michael (Ashley) Logue of Lawrenceburg, Devin Logue of Harrodsburg, Erin Logue of Louisville and Riley Logue of Harrodsburg; one sister, Pam (Jeff) Logue Spradling of Jeffersonville; four grandchildren; three nieces  and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

