Brenda Jo Lane, 66, wife of Jerry Denny Lane, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home in Harrodsburg. Born, July 12, 1955, she was the daughter of Birdie Reed Ross and the late Joe Adams Ross. She was a homemaker. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two sons, Ricky Joe Lane and Jerry Jason Lane, both of Harrodsburg and one brother, Terry Ross of Harrodsburg.

