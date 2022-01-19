MLK Committee Plans Service Days For The Spring

Oleka Talks About Importance Of Voting

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The organizers of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration are hoping to give Mercer County residents more than one day a year to honor his memory. They are planning service days for the community, including three days this spring.

The organizers are assembling teams to clean headstones at Spring Hill and Maple Grove Cemeteries coming up this spring. The clean-up days will be held on Monday, April 4; Saturday, April 16; and Saturday, May 14. Work will begin at 9:30 a.m. on all three days.

For more information, call the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office at 859-734-4378.

The in-person celebration was canceled this year because of the weather forecast, but people met virtually via Facebook and Zoom to celebrate the memory of the Civil Rights leader, who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The featured speaker, O.J. Oleka, is the president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, which represents 18 four-year nonprofit private colleges and universities, including Campbellsville University.