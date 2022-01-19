Mercer Residents Talk Solar At Public Hearing

Zoning Commission Continues Public Hearing To Feb. 8

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

After listening to testimony for over two hours last week, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to continue a public hearing until Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. While most of those who spoke seemed to agree the county needs some sort of regulations in place to deal with possible solar farms, there seemed to be little consensus on what exactly those regulations should look like and how they should work.

The commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to discuss the first final draft of the 2022 comprehensive plan and a proposed text amendment to allow and define solar energy systems and facilities as conditional uses in agricultural and industrial districts. The…