Lady Bulldogs win Autism Awareness shootout

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (4-9) travelled to Cloverport to play in the Candy’s Mile Marker 711 Autism Awareness Shootout coming away as the dominate winners of the tournament Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Bulldogs excelled in their two games of the Shootout winning by an average of 38 points behind great games from freshman Isabella Mays who totaled 36 points and 13 rebounds between both games.

Burgin had four players presented with all-tournment team honors that include Mays, Brynn Simpson, Avery Gray and Baleigh Turner.