King inducted as KCA president

Kentucky cattlemen from across the state voted for new officers during their annual Kentucky Cattlmen’s Association (KCA) convention held Jan. 13-14 in Lexington. Over 900 producers were on hand to see Cary King, a cattleman from Mercer County, elected to serve as the president for 2022.

“I’m very excited about filling this prestigious position and I’m looking forward to serving in 2022,” said King. “I’m ready for the challenge.”

King has years of service in the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, serving as a Region 1 Director from 2013-2016. King then served as Kentucky Beef Network Chairman from 2015-2020. Cary and his wife, Representative Kim King, have an Angus seedstock operation of 60 cows situated across 240 acres in Mercer County.