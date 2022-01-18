Terry Ross

Terry Lee Ross, 60, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Veda (Lewis) Ross, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Aug. 20, 1961, in Versailles, he was the son of the late Joe Adams and Birdie (Reed) Ross. He attended Mercer County Schools, was a self-employed farmer and was a member of the Catholic faith. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters Holly (Blake) Anderson and Tabitha (Joe) Jarrell both of Harrodsburg; two sons, Shane Griffin and Kevin Griffin both of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren.