Lavon Brown

Lavon Y. Brown, 78, of Danville, wife of James Donald Brown died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Born May 30, 1943 in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Mary Simpson Yeast. She was a sales clerk for Shoe Sensation and attended Cornishville Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Donald Keith (Denise) Burke of Harrodsburg; two step sons, Jim Brown and Steve (Melissa) Brown both of New Mexico; two daughters, Vonna Hupp of Lawrenceburg and Robin (Tim) Kidd of Harrodsburg; eight granddaughters, five grandsons, three great-granddaughters and six great-grandsons.