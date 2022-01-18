George Royalty

George William Royalty Jr., 61, of Danville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. Born Oct. 14, 1960, in Harrodsburg he was the son of the late George William “G.W.” and Nancy Royce Royalty Sr. He was a retired KU Power Plant operator. Survivors include: companion, Connie Bolton of Danville; one son, Chris Royalty of Danville; two sisters, Ginger Royalty Williams and Ann Royalty, both of Southport, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Royalty.