Francis John “Frank” Zammit, 75, of Harrodsburg, husband of Nancy Kraxberger Zammit, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital. Born Oct. 24, 1946, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late Carmelo “Charles” and Marie (Brown) Zammit. He was a retired telephone and alarm installer, was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the DAV and the American Legion Boyle Post 46 and was a private pilot having flown helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Tiffany (Rick Reed) Zammit of Mercer Co.; two sons, Brandon (Joleen) Zammit of California and John (Mindy) Zammit of Mercer County and six grandchildren.