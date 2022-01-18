Cecilia Crosier

Cecilia Ann Crosier, 77, of Harrodsburg, wife of Lewis James Crosier, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Nicholasville Nursing and Rehab Center. Born Nov. 22, 1944, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Susie Frances (Henry) Parker. She was retired from the Marion County Clerk’s office in Ocala, Fla., and was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Harrodsburg. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Stephanie B. Crosier of Florida; one sister, Bonnie Moore of Harrodsburg; one brother, Ken Parker of California and one grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Adam Sewell.