Weekender For Jan. 13–20: Marching For Dr. King And More

From left: Andy Palmer plays at Rock Haven on Friday, the March on MLK Day happens on Monday, Paul Kinzer plays at the Vault on Thursday, and O.J. Okela speaks at MLK Day ceremony on Monday. (Composite Image).

O.J. Okela

O.J. Oleka is the featured speaker at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

The event starts with breakfast at 8 a.m., a commemorative march at 9 a.m. and a special program featuring Oleka, the president of Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, at 9:30 a.m.

For more information about the MLK Day events, contact Dana Anderson at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, dana.anderson@uky.edu or 859-734-4378.

The Winter Funfest at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) continues Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

Paul Kinzer

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 13
• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Dueling Chopsticks. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Paul Kinzer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118  or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Jan. 14
• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118  or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Andy Palmer

• Live music by Andy Palmer at Rock Haven Cigar Tap And Pour House (419 East Office Street). Music starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Jan. 15
• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Trippin’ Roots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859) 605-2118  or Facebook: The Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 16
• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

MLK Day March

Monday, Jan. 17
• Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Starts with breakfast at 8 a.m., commemorative march at 9 a.m. and special program featuring the speaker, O.J. Oleka, president of Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, at 9:30 a.m. Contact: Dana Anderson at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, dana.anderson@uky.edu or 859-734-4378.

Thursday, Jan. 20
• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Looking Ahead At January

Saturday, Jan. 22
• Cocktail Craftmanship and Sipinar at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how to craft four popular cocktails—including a classic Old Fashioned—in Shakertown’s Winter Kitchen. Admission: $75, including tastings, recipes and your very own ‘Boston Shaker. Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Monday, Jan. 24
• Go Tell America with Rick Gage Kick off Banquet at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Complex (772 University Drive). Starts 6:30 p.m. Choe Sergent at 859-854-3253 or choesergent@jcfbc.org or Doug Wesley at 859-516-8642 or dougwesley64@hotmail.com or gotellcrusades.com.

Friday, Jan. 28
• Friday Night Movie at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

February
• Live drama: Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Directed by Allan Barlow. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre@gmail.com.

Saturday, Feb. 26
• Taste of Italy at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Fund raiser for the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show. Food, music and silent auction with a little Italian flair. Cash bar. Price starts at $30. Starts 6 p.m. Masks required. mercerfair.com or 859-605-2145.

