Weekender For Jan. 13–20: Marching For Dr. King And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

O.J. Oleka is the featured speaker at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

The event starts with breakfast at 8 a.m., a commemorative march at 9 a.m. and a special program featuring Oleka, the president of Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, at 9:30 a.m.

For more information about the MLK Day events, contact Dana Anderson at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, dana.anderson@uky.edu or 859-734-4378.

The Winter Funfest at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) continues Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 13

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Dueling Chopsticks. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Paul Kinzer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Jan. 14

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by Andy Palmer at Rock Haven Cigar Tap And Pour House (419 East Office Street). Music starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Jan. 15

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Trippin’ Roots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 16

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Jan. 17

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Starts with breakfast at 8 a.m., commemorative march at 9 a.m. and special program featuring the speaker, O.J. Oleka, president of Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, at 9:30 a.m. Contact: Dana Anderson at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, dana.anderson@uky.edu or 859-734-4378.

Thursday, Jan. 20

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Looking Ahead At January

Saturday, Jan. 22

• Cocktail Craftmanship and Sipinar at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how to craft four popular cocktails—including a classic Old Fashioned—in Shakertown’s Winter Kitchen. Admission: $75, including tastings, recipes and your very own ‘Boston Shaker. Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Monday, Jan. 24

• Go Tell America with Rick Gage Kick off Banquet at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Complex (772 University Drive). Starts 6:30 p.m. Choe Sergent at 859-854-3253 or choesergent@jcfbc.org or Doug Wesley at 859-516-8642 or dougwesley64@hotmail.com or gotellcrusades.com.

Friday, Jan. 28

• Friday Night Movie at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

February

• Live drama: Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Directed by Allan Barlow. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre@gmail.com.

Saturday, Feb. 26

• Taste of Italy at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Fund raiser for the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show. Food, music and silent auction with a little Italian flair. Cash bar. Price starts at $30. Starts 6 p.m. Masks required. mercerfair.com or 859-605-2145.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.