Titans crush Patriots with strong 3-point performance

Mark Edwards Photography
Junior Seth Caton drove in for the 2-point basket in the Titans’ win over the Richmond Model Patriots last Tuesday. Caton was six for six from behind the arc and lead the team in scoring with 22 points.

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans boys basketball team (6-6) had a big win,78-47, against Richmond Model (3-9) last Tuesday.

Junior Seth Caton came out hot and was perfect from the 3-point line hitting six for six with a total of 22 points.  

Junior AJ Wearren put the first points on the board for the Titans and Caton followed with his first 3-point shot for the night. 

Wearren was back on the boards followed by a drive from Brayden Dunn and the Titans jumped out 9-0 on the Patriots.

The Titans defended well and didn’t give up any easy shots. They also out rebounded the Patriots 29-19. 

Model finally got on the board, 9-2, at the 2:55 mark.

Freshman Trevor Ellis made a bucket with an assist from  sophomore Donavan Wright. 

Model’s Thomas Luxon, a senior,  made his first 3-point shot for the night, 11-5. He was three for four behind the arc for the game and totaled 15 points.

Sophomore Thaddeus Mays snagged the rebound for the long pass down court to Caton for the layup. Caton added another two points to end the first quarter 15-7.

