Pioneer Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 at the Picirilli Classic

Wesley Bird

Pioneers Antoine Darby was selected as this week’s NCCAA DII Player of the week Darby averaged 25 points per game during the Picirilli Classic.

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Pioneers mens basketball team traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to participate in the Picirilli Classic.

The Picirilli Classic is a three day tournament featuring multiple NCCAA teams hosted by Welch College. The tournament ran from Thursday Jan. 6 to Saturday, Jan. 8. 

The Pioneers faced off against the Boyce Bulldogs Friday, Jan. 7, coming away with a narrow, 73-70, victory behind big performances from Antoine Darby and Chris Rawlins. 

Campbellsville and Boyce went back and forth through out the  game with 20 lead changes and 20 ties. Both teams led by six points at the most. CUH was down by one at the half, 34-35, with Mason Blair leading the way with 11 points and four rebounds. 

The teams seemed evenly matched with one going on a small run, but never being able to building a comfortable lead against the other. 

