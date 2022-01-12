Marching For Dr. King On Monday, Jan. 17

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

O.J. Oleka is the featured speaker at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

The event starts with breakfast at 8 a.m., a commemorative march at 9 a.m. and a special program featuring Oleka, the president of Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities. The organization represents Kentucky’s 18 four-year nonprofit private colleges and universities.

A native of Frankfort, Oleka earned a bachelor of science in business administration and marketing from the University of Louisville and an executive MBA from Bellarmine University Rubel School of Business and a doctorate in leadership in higher education from Bellarmine University Thornton School of Education.

Oleka formerly served as chief of staff for Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball. He served on the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education among others, including the Kentucky Department of Education’s Continuing Education Taskforce and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Roundtable.

For more information about the MLK Day events, contact Dana Anderson at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, dana.anderson@uky.edu or 859-734-4378.