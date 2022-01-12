Local Man Driving With Child In Car Charged With DUI

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A local man was charged with driving while drunk with a six-year-old child in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-car collision at the intersection of U.S. 68 and U.S. 127 Bypass.

Officers approached William Lee Erp, 71, of Harrodsburg, who was standing beside one of the vehicles. According to the uniform citation, Erp confirmed that he was the driver of the vehicle.