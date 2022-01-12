4-H Youth leadership spotlight

K allise Gammon is a junior at Mercer County Senior High. She is a member of Mercer County 4-H involved with the 4-H Country Ham Project, 4-H public speaking, Mercer County Youth Investment participant and volunteers at 4-H camp and day camps.

The daughter of Amanda and Gammon of Salvisa, Garrmon is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta club and is an active member of the MCSHS volleyball and softball teams. She also plays travel softball and referees youth soccer games. Gammon enjoys being outside, going hiking, playing softball and volleyball and reading in her spare time.

Gammon considers her most significant achievement so far to be the improvement in her public speaking skills.

“I started participating in the 4-H communications speeches and demonstrations four years ago, and since then, I have seen many improvements in my public speaking skills,” she said. “I feel more confident and comfortable speaking in front of large people after participating in several speeches. Over the past four years, I have competed at the district, area, and state levels along with the State Fair, and I am very proud of my improvements.”

Asked what she considers her greatest strength?