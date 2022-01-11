William Carey

William Calvin “Bud” Carey, 89, of Harrodsburg, widower of Ruby Cannada Carey, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Danville. Born July 23, 1932, in Garrard County, he was the son of the late Omar and Bessie (Brimm) Carey. He was an Army veteran, stationed in Germany during the Korean war, was a member of the Harrodsburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended the Burgin Baptist Church.