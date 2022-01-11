Stanley Stratton

Stanley David Stratton, 67, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his residence. Born Sept. 27, 1954, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late William Stanley and Betty Mae Bruner Stratton. He was a U.S. Army veteran, was a retired truck driver having worked for Riverton Trucking and Knight Transportation and was a Baptist. Survivors include: his step mother, Merribeth Stratton of Georgia; one daughter, Tanya Faye Stratton Smith of Tennessee; one sister, Janet (Jeff) Sanders of Mercer County; one half-brother, Bryan (Amy) Stratton of Georgia; one half sister, Michelle Stratton of Alabama; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Travis Stratton; two brothers, Gary Thomas Stratton and Dennis Stratton; one sister, Dianna Stratton Freeman, and longtime companion Mary Hawkins.