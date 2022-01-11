Priscilla Shearer

Priscilla Dean Cooper Shearer, 93, widow of William Shearer, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Born June 7, 1928, in Jellico, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Everett and Mary Irene Faulkner Cooper. She was retired from Modine Manufacturing Company and was a member of Burgin Baptist Church. Survivors include: three daughters, Rita (David) Ballard of Harrodsburg, Marilene (John) Rowland of Danville and Donna Bottoms of Harrodsburg: two brothers, Roland (Joyce) Cooper of Elizabethtown, and Bobby (Leda) Cooper of Cub Run; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Homer Cooper, Hugh Cooper, John Cooper, and Jimmy Cooper and four sisters, Ida Cooper, Callie Ives, Betty Whobrey, and Rosetta Willard.