Mary Carey

Mary Ann Carey, 90, of Harrodsburg, widow of Dalton L. Carey, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Willows. Born Nov. 7, 1931, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Cornelia (Sanders) Cosby. She was a retired LPN for the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Pam Heathman and Susan (Tom) Jacoby, both of Harrodsburg; one brother, Owen Lee (Maxine) Cosby of Bloomington, Indiana; special family, Angie Cheak and Jo Ann Martin and two grandchildren, Joshua and Caitlin Baer. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Michael Heathman and three brothers, Maurice, Paul, and Bruce Cosby and six sisters, Edna Creech, Georgia Cosby, Vivian Yates, Christine Shook, Irene Hill, and Lois Jones.