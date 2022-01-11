Herma McCollum

Herma Ruth Hamilton McCollum, 90, widow of Kenneth Dean McCollum, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born Jan. 29, 1931, in Nicholas County, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Nora Shrout Hamilton. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School and Crump Commerce College, retired from Burchfield and Thomas Construction, was a charter member of Women in Construction and was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington. Survivors include: two daughters, Michelle (Jimmy) Stevens, of Harrodsburg, and Cynthia Rowe, of Napa, California; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one nephew. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dean McCollum; one son-in-law, Jim Rowe; and one brother and sister-in-law, Robert K. and Doris Hamilton.