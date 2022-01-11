Geneva Jenkins

Geneva Kirkland Jenkins, 91, widow of Guster B. Jenkins Jr. died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Willows of Harrodsburg. Born May 16th, 1930, in Rose Hill, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Josie Lou Devine Kirkland. She was an American Greetings retiree and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Pamela (Brad) Sanford of Marietta, Georgia and Susan (Jim) Wysong of Danville; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Kenneth and Byford Kirkland.