Eric Stratton

Eric Lynn Stratton, 52, husband of Lisa Sims Stratton of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Aug. 12, 1969, in Frankfort, he was the son of Donnie and Lois Gale Davidson Stratton of Lawrenceburg. He was an employee of Hitachi Automotive Harrodsburg in the maintenance department and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church.

Survivors, in addition tohis wife and parents, include: two daughters, Morgan Lynn Stratton and her fiancé, Nick Roy and Madison Brooke Stratton, both of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Kim Doss, and Vickie Hatchel of Harrodsburg; one brother-in-law, Michael Hatchel, of Harrodsburg; one niece and two nephews.