Samuel Douglas Banks, 70, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Born April 24, 1951, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Sam and Juanita Gray-Banks. He was a member of Cottrell Chapel C.M.E. Survivors include: two sons, Samuel Lancaster of Memphis, Tennessee, and Anthony Lancaster of Hot Springs, Arkansas; two sisters, Sue Gooch of Stanford, and Marie Woodfork of Hot Springs, Arkansas; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Patton and Maxine Flournoy and one brother David Banks.

