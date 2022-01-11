Verbena Sears

Verbena Lee Sears, 79, Salvisa, widow of A.J. Sears Sr., died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home in Salvisa. Born June 27, 1942, in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Stella Myrtle (Harper) Sears. She was a pharmacy tech at Cardinal Hill in Lexington and at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Survivors include: one daughter, Belinda Thompson of Lexington; one son, A.J. (Geri Dawn) Sears Jr. of Salvisa; one sister-in law, Beverly Meece Sears of Somerset; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Sears and Charles Sears.