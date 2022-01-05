 Skip to content

Bulldogs Head South For Winter Competition

| |

Photo Submitted
Head Coach Keith Monson and the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-5) prepare for a district 46 match-up against the Mercer Lady Titans (6-6). The first of two meetings will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Burgin. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

Kattie Jenkins

Contributing Writer

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-5) took a trip down south to play three games in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational. The Bulldogs had three games in four days spanning from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1. Playing against three teams from Florida Burgin kept it close, but went 0-3 in the invitational.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first game of the Tampa Invitational to Gibbs, Florida, 67-40 on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Burgin fell behind in the first quarter, 14-4. They found a little more offense in the second quarter but trailed, 23-11, at the half. Sophomore Isabella Mayes and Senior Brynn Simpson scored nine of the 11 first half points for the Lady Bulldogs.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment