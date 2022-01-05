Bulldogs Head South For Winter Competition

Kattie Jenkins

Contributing Writer

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-5) took a trip down south to play three games in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational. The Bulldogs had three games in four days spanning from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1. Playing against three teams from Florida Burgin kept it close, but went 0-3 in the invitational.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first game of the Tampa Invitational to Gibbs, Florida, 67-40 on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Burgin fell behind in the first quarter, 14-4. They found a little more offense in the second quarter but trailed, 23-11, at the half. Sophomore Isabella Mayes and Senior Brynn Simpson scored nine of the 11 first half points for the Lady Bulldogs.