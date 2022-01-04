Randall Miller

Randall “Randy” Cleo Miller, 61, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home. Born Feb. 3, 1960, in DeKalb, Illinois, he was the son of the late David Cleo and Carol Sue (Tingle) Miller. He was a member of the Pioneer Baptist Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Lacey Miller Dean of Lexington; two sisters, Lori (Keith) Tyler and Carla (Mike) Hensley, both of Harrodsburg; one brother, Landon (Samantha) Miller of Harrodsburg and one grandchild. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Jody Miller.

