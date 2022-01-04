Justin Short, 33, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Danville. Born Sept. 26, 1988, in Danville, he was the son of Melissa Jane (Ernie) Kelty, and Danny Short. He was employed by the AllCall Business Development Center. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: three brothers, Brandon (Kathy) Short, of Harrodsburg, Brian (Chelsie) Kelty, of Lexington, and Dylan (Rachel) Kelty, of Harrodsburg; grandparents, Daniel Boone and Linda Tyler Readnower and Betty Short. He was preceded in death one sister, Alyssa Danielle Kelty, and grandfather, James Short.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.