Paul Hunter Davis, 45, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Born Jan. 18, 1976, in Mercer County, he was the son of Jerry Davis and Gloria (Bailey) Davis, both of Harrodsburg. He was a graduate of Harrodsburg High School and the BCTC Welding Program, was a client service rep for the Isaiah House, and was a veteran of the US Air Force. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: two sons, Malcolm and Lincoln Davis of Monroe, Georgia and one brother, Dak Davis of Panama City Beach, Florida.

