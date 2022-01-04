Henry Edward (Chip) Combs Jr., 61, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born March 13, 1960, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Henry Edward and Patsy (Harlow) Combs Sr. He was a Harrodsburg High School graduate and was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church. Survivors include: two brothers, Carroll Brent (Leslie) Combs of Harrodsburg, and Edwin “Eddie” Burton Combs, of Harrodsburg; two nephews, Zach (Hannah) Combs of Louisville and Dylan Combs of Harrodsburg.

