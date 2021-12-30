Weekender For Dec. 30, 2021, To Jan. 6, 2022: Ringing In The New Year And More

Robert Moore

Not too long ago, the only excitement in Mercer County on New Year’s was the occasional gun shot at midnight. But nowadays, there is actual evidence that Mercer County residents are not afraid of the dark. Several local venues are hosting New Year’s celebrations.

Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House will start their New Year’s Eve party at 5 p.m. Count down the final moments of 2021 with live music and a special menu including shrimp cocktail and charcuterie for the night.

Downtown Pizza Pub will ring in the new year with live music by Firewater starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Not to be outdone, the Lodge at Logan Vineyards are hosting what they call the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party starting at 6 p.m. Help welcome 2022 with food, complimentary beverages and music from Blue Groove Jazz and DJ Tim Goins and Solid Sounds Productions.

For those who are not shopped out after Christmas, the Shops at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will host an After Christmas Sale running through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

In addition, the Christmas Lights of Bondville continue in Salvisa weekend nights until the end of the year.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) is hosting a Winter Funfest Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

Happy New Year from the Weekender and everyone at the Harrodsburg Herald.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Dec. 30

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Pig Out. 4-11 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

New Year’s Eve

Friday, Dec. 31

• Christmas Lights of Bondville in Salvisa. Directions: From 127, turn onto Kirkwood Road then turn right onto Bondville Road. Tune car radio to 93.7 to enjoy the music, or roll down the windows. Last show of the year. 859-974-0368 or Facebook: Bondville Lights.

• New Year’s Eve at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Live music and special menu for the night. Starts 5 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Food, fun and complimentary beverages. Blue Groove Jazz Appetizer Hour and Buffet, 6-8 p.m. DJ Tim Goins and Solid Sounds Production 8-12:30 p.m. Shuttle service available with reservations. $70 per person. 859-396-6459 or loganvineyards.com.

• Potluck at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 7 p.m. Facebook: Kamp Kennedy.

• Live music by Firewater at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Starts 8 p.m. Admission: $10. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• New Year’s Eve Worship Night at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass) Starts 10:45 p.m. 859-734-0670 or email debbie@carpenterschristian.church.

New Year’s Day

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

• The Shops After Christmas Sale at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Save 40-50 percent on all post-holiday and sale merchandise. Runs through Sunday, Jan. 2. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) with snow tubing and pictures with Santa. Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 4-11 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

