School Board Hopes For A Home Run With New Baseball Field

Board Reviews Audit, Student Academic Performance

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s looking like there’s going to be brand new ballgame at Mercer County Senior High School.

The Mercer County Board of Education has approved a renovation project for the soccer press box and elected to seek an architect for another project to create a baseball and softball and golf complex that could cost $2.9 million. Both measures were passed unanimously by the school board.

At their last meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, the school board heard from Beth Bauer and Laith Ross of Ross Tarrant Architects in Lexington.

Currently, the baseball and softball fields are located on opposite sides of Moberly Roads. There are no public restrooms except for orange port-a-potties.