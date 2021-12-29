Public Hearing For Proposed Solar Amendment On Jan. 11

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

At their last meeting of 2021, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission chose to hold the public hearings on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Community Center (450 East Factory Street).

Before the hearing, the public will be able to review the solar amendment and the comprehensive plan at the county website, mercercounty.ky.gov.

The proposed text amendment—which applies only to the county—”defines and sets forth the procedures and regulations for the approval, maintenance and upkeep of residential solar energy systems as well as the procedures and regulations for the approval, maintenance, upkeep and decommissioning of commercial and industrial solar energy generating facilities” according to the draft.

Modeled on zoning ordinances adopted by other counties, the proposed text amendment defines the terms and establishes the criteria for the approval of residential solar energy systems and commercial or industrial solar energy generating facilities, such as the E.W. Brown Solar Facility in Burgin.