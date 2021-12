MYRGLE HUFFMAN

Myrgle Huffman, 70, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at her home.

Born July 12, 1951, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Curry and Bertha Mae (Watts) Deshazer.

She was retired as the receptionist for Dr. Heise’s dental practice and was the pianist for the Cornishville Christian Church.