J.C. STINE

J.C. Stine, 99, husband of Pearl Burchell Stine, died Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation.

Born Oct. 15, 1922, in Washington County, he was son of the late James Roy and Estelle Drury Stine.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II having served in the Philippines and Pacific with Combat Engineers and Military Police Escort Guard; was retired from Nally Hamilton Construction in Bardstown; a member of Burgin Baptist Church; a member of Sharpsville Masonic Lodge 688; and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.