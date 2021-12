DELBERT WEST

Delbert Hunley West, 77, of Harrodsburg, husband of Jane Barker West, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell – James B Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Jan. 16, 1944, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Robert T. and Elberta (Chapman) West.

He was a retired supervisor for Caterpillar Components, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and a Baptist.