ALBERT MITCHELL

Albert L. “Tina” Mitchell, 74, of Harrodsburg died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at James B. Haggin Ephraim McDowell Hospital.

Born Nov. 23, 1947, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Albert Mitchell and Price Taylor Gentry Smith.

He was a 1966 graduate of Harrodsburg High School; a retired Vietnam Marine Corps veteran, where he was a recipient of a “Purple Heart,” a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal and a Vietnam Campaign Medal; and a member of the 1st Baptist Church.