AARON GRAY

Wallace Aaron Gray, 90, husband of Ethel Mae Lester Gray, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Lexington.

Born July 22, 1931, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Elver Turk and Margaret Edith (Carpenter) Gray.

He was a retired farmer, a Korean War Marine veteran, a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church, and had attended the Bohon Road Baptist Church.